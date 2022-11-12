Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$1.36 on Friday. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$353.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$169,585. In related news, Director Wilson Wang purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$125,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 979,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,253,894.40. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$169,585. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,716 shares of company stock valued at $130,111 and have sold 356,856 shares valued at $427,031.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gear Energy Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXE. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

