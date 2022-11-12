Geller Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. 8,480,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

