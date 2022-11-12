Geller Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. 33,090,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,954,888. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

