Geller Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,601,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average of $201.07. The stock has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

