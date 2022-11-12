Geller Advisors LLC Makes New $60.35 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 12.6% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $155.59. 3,283,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,306. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

