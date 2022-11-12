Geller Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 35.6% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.16. 4,877,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

