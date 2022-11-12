Geller Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793,089 shares of company stock worth $23,149,366. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

NYSE GS traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $385.17. 3,409,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,736. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.