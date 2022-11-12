Geller Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geller Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.