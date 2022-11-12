General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Down 4.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

