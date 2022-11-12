General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $98.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. 7,781,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

