GeniuX (IUX) 1-Day Volume Hits $176,302.76

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $176,302.76 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002679 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00589334 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.02 or 0.30699397 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
