Genpact (NYSE:G) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,713 shares of company stock worth $5,900,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 56.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Genpact by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.