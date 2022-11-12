Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.02

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 3987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.
Getty Realty Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 427,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
