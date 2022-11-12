Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.02

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 3987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 427,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.