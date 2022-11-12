GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $175,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.

GFL stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

