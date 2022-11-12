Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

