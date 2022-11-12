Glenview Trust Co Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,708. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.