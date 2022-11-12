Glenview Trust Co Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 24,071,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,542,458. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

