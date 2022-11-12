Glenview Trust Co Has $10.71 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,926,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

