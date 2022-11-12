Glenview Trust Co Has $2.07 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 364.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,423,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,391. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

