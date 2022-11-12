Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

