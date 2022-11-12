Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.