Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.63 on Friday, reaching $734.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $715.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

