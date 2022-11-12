Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBBK remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,702. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBBK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,904,000.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

