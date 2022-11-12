Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Cut to “Reduce” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank lowered shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €1.60 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLFGF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Global Fashion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

