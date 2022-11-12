Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Cut to “Reduce” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank lowered shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €1.60 ($1.60) price target on the stock.
Global Fashion Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GLFGF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Global Fashion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile
