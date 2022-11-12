Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Critical Contrast

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million 5.40 $3.28 million $0.28 18.46 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.26 -$11.53 million ($1.57) -1.40

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Global Self Storage pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 23.87% 5.73% 4.06% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 2.82% 2.86% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Self Storage and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.