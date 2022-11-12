Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SNSR traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $30.22. 26,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,500. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

