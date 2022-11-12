GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

