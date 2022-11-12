GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
