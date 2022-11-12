Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Up 34.6 %

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,078,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.