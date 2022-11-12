GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of GDDY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 1,250,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $542,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

