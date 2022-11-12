Gode Chain (GODE) Price Reaches $0.0137

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $412,072.28 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00589334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.02 or 0.30699397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.