Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,317,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

