Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,950 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,176,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,820. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

