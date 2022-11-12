Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.