Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,688,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,140,380. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

