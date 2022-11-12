Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 14,690,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,999,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

