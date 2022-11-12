Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. WideOpenWest makes up approximately 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after acquiring an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 171,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.95. 897,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Raymond James cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,900. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

