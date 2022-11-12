GogolCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $73,522.01 (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and $73,522.01 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00591712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.24 or 0.30821314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000367 BTC.

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

