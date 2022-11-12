Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.30 target price for the company.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 426,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Gogoro has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogoro will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Gogoro at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

