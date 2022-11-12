Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Cap of $69,632.53

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $69,632.53 and $161.58 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00590685 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.60 or 0.30767826 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

