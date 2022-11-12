Golden Goose One Day Trading Volume Reaches $161.55 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $49,731.87 and $161.55 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

