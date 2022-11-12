Goldfinch Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.26 million and approximately $449,510.68 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00588668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,167.55 or 0.30662776 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,255,175 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.