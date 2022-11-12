Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GER stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 96,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

