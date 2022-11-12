Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
GER stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 96,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.