GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 20.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was up 20.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 115,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,356,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

