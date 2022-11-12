Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.00.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$78.57 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.29 and a 52-week high of C$105.79. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
