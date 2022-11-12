Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Grasim Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

