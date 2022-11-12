Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %
GSBC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 23,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $756.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
