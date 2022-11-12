Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

GSBC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 23,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $756.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

About Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

