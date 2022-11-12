Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Given New $1.50 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grom Social Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 979,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,362. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

