Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Given New $1.50 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROMGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grom Social Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 979,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,362. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

