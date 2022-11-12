Group Nine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Trading Up 0.2%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 6,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 2,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

About Group Nine Acquisition

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

