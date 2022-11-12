Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 629.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $8.84 on Friday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.