GSE Systems (GVP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

